Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on several charges including four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer on Saturday after authorities stopped the suspect's automobile for a traffic violation.
The officer making contact with Trakeka Vontrese Charleston, 36, of 117 Malikowski Road, Monroe, reported having to brake the patrol unit suddenly to avoid striking Charleston's automobile.
Police observed an open container in Charleston's automobile. Charleston said it was a daiquiri. Charleston also said she did not have a driver's license, insurance or registration paperwork.
Charleston became angry when police informed her that her automobile would be towed because she had no auto insurance.
“Trakeka then exited the vehicle and coughed in officers' direction (and) stated she (had) the COVID-19 virus,” stated the July 25 arrest report. “Officers then gave Trakeka verbal consent to get her things out of her vehicle and armed herself with a reddish-orange hammer. Trakeka then approached multiple officers in an aggressive manner with the hammer in her right hand stating, 'Y'all stole my f***ing bank card, y'all gone give my s*** back.'”
Officers apprehended Charleston and booked her at Ouachita Correctional Center on no driver's license, no headlights, obstruction of public passage, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, no auto insurance, no registration, and four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.
