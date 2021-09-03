Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated battery last week after authorities received a disturbance complaint from an apartment on Trichel Lane.
The victim told deputies that his wife, Shakeisha Renee Franklin, 23, of Monroe, stabbed him in the forehead area with a kitchen knife during a fight.
The victim said he disarmed Franklin and threw the knife away after he escaped from Franklin. According to the victim, the couple had been married for a year and Franklin's two-year-old son was inside the house during the fight.
During questioning, Franklin said she and her husband were arguing about a past relationship when she lost her temper and brandished a knife. She said she lunged at her husband with the knife, striking him in the forehead.
Deputies observed a cut on the victim's forehead.
Franklin was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
