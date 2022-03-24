Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of battery of a police officer last week after the suspect allegedly attacked a deputy trying to speak with her husband about seeking medical aid.
Deputies accompanied Acadian Ambulance Services to a medical call on Winnsboro Road in Monroe and found the caller, Felicia Collins Keeton, 43, of 4561 Winnsboro Road, Monroe, to be uncooperative while trying to get details about the patient.
“Upon my arrival I made contact with the arrestee who appeared to be highly intoxicated, slurring her words and stumbling when she walked,” stated the March 15 arrest report. “Arrestee stated she had been in a verbal disturbance with her husband due to him not wanting to seek medical aid. I attempted to speak with the patient during which time the arrestee began yelling at the patient, 'You better get some help or you are going to have to deal with me.'”
Deputies asked Keeton to leave the residence so they could speak with her husband without interruption.
While emergency medical services personnel were trying to speak with the patient, Keeton entered and began yelling again.
“I advised the arrestee to allow the patient to speak with EMS at which time she became irate and began calling deputies 'mother f***ers' and 'b****es' and she began approaching me in an aggressive manner,” stated the arrest report. “After EMS completed their evaluation of the patient and exited the residence, the arrestee began yelling, 'Get the f*** out of my residence.' As I was exiting the residence, the arrestee again approached me in an aggressive manner shoving her chest into mine.”
Officers placed Keeton under arrest.
When deputies tried to advise Keeton of her Miranda Rights, she said, “Quit singing your song.”
