A Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputy arrested a Monroe woman for abusing her girlfriend and her girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter last week.
A deputy was dispatched to a house on Burg Jones Lane in response to a domestic disturbance.
The victim told the deputy she had been in a verbal argument with Brittany Henson, 31, of 2201 Burg Jones Lane, Monroe, when Henson started hitting and biting the victim.
The deputy observed wounds on the victim's forearms and legs.
Henson also hit the victim’s daughter on the left side of her face, according to the June 5 arrest report.
The deputy tried to advise Henson of her Miranda Rights prior to questioning, but Henson refused to acknowledge the deputy's warning because of “her intoxicated state,” according to the arrest report.
Henson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse battery, child endangerment and cruelty to juveniles.
