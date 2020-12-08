Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman last week for crashing her vehicle into another woman’s car after a dispute over a man.
Varlene Annette Hall, 34, of 1213 South 1st St., Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for aggravated battery.
According to the Dec. 4 arrest report, Hall used her vehicle as a weapon to crash into the victim’s vehicle after an altercation they had about a man whom each of them had seen romantically.
The victim was transported to St. Francis Medical Center where she was treated for minor stomach injuries.
During questioning, Hall admitted to using her vehicle as a weapon to crash into the victim.
