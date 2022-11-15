Monroe police arrested a homeless woman last week after she allegedly flipped over a washing machine at Windsor Inn Residence on Washington Street.
Monroe woman arrested for damaging washing machine at inn
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
