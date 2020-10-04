Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of felony theft last week after an investigation of employee theft.
According to the complaint, Jerrica Robey, 25, of 1715 University Ave., Monroe, was accused of employee theft at Dollar General on Louisville Avenue.
During questioning, Robey admitted to taking merchandise totaling $800 and giving false refunds to herself and other people, totaling $15,000, according to the Sept. 24 arrest report.
Robey was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
