Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on cyberstalking charges after a woman claimed the suspect published a Facebook video threatening to hurt her.
Zakierra O. Jackson, 21, of 1101 Richwood Rd., Monroe, was arrested on one count of cyberstalking.
Monroe police were dispatched to 1101 Richwood Rd. #2, Apt. 95 in reference to a stabbing.
Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim.
The victim claimed Jackson went live on Facebook and threatened to “run up on her” and fight her.
Authorities later learned that Jackson and the victim had engaged in a physical encounter that resulted in Jackson being maced and stabbed, receiving minor injuries.
During questioning, Jackson claimed she had not been on Facebook but later retracted her statement and said that she and her aunt had recorded a Facebook live video.
Police located the video.
