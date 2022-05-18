Monroe police took custody of a Monroe woman on two counts of manslaughter and aggravated obstruction of a highway among other charges last week after a search for the suspect following a deadly crash.
Gill also was charged with four counts of negligent injury, theft and several traffic violations.
The charges stem from a theft investigation that originated at Walmart on Louisville Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on May 9, 2022 involving two suspects, Gill and Edward Williams. Gill’s vehicle, described as a silver Camaro, was seen heading south on 165 from Armand. An officer located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle immediately fled at a high rate of speed for approximately one mile after noticing the police. Gill drove on the shoulder of the road, ran the red light at 165 and Renwick, and ultimately crashed at the intersection of 165 and Renwick Street. As police pulled up and tended to the injured, including Gill’s baby, Gill fled the area on foot in a northern direction.
Gill also was wanted for theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and more. Williams, who was a passenger in Gill’s automobile, died at the scene as a result from injuries sustained during the crash.
A five-week-old child and daughter of Gill also suffered severe injuries. The child was immediately taken to the hospital by the police where she later passed away. The Monroe Police Department believes the child was not properly restrained in the vehicle prior to the crash. At least two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a separate vehicle that was struck by Gill at the intersection.
On May 10, police received a tip about Gill’s whereabouts at an apartment complex on Otis Street in West Monroe.
She was taken into custody without incident and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
