Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe woman for allegedly trying to sell Oxycodone to students at Louisiana Delta Community College in Monroe.
Calandra Y. Hill, 46, of 2400 Deloach St., Monroe, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law in a drug-free zone.
According to the arrest report, deputies made contact with Hill at Delta Community College, in reference to a complaint that Hill tried to sell Oxycodone to students
Hill denied having any pills in her possession.
Hill told deputies they could check her belongings. Deputies found a pill bottle containing Oxycodone on her person.
Hill claimed the pills must have fallen in her bag at home, but later claimed she picked up the pills for her son.
Deputies made contact with three different students who stated Hill showed them a pill bottle and stated she would sell them Oxycodone for $7 a pill.
Hill was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
