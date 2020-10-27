Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe woman on criminal trespassing charges last week.
Jennifer Lynne Erwin, 37, of Monroe, was arrested for criminal trespassing.
Deputies were dispatched to 1684 Prairie Road, Monroe, in reference to a trespassing complaint.
The caller stated her sister, Erwin, had returned to the property.
Dispatch confirmed Erwin had been given a trespassing warning the day before.
After arriving on scene, deputies made contact with Erwin. Erwin said she collect her personal belongings from the yard because she was afraid that they would be destroyed.
Residents claimed they did not want Erwin on the property, and she was not invited, according to the Oct. 21 arrest report.
The caller told deputies she wanted Erwin arrested for trespassing.
During questioning, Erwin said she returned to the property to collect a purse and was aware that she was told not to return to the property.
Erwin stated she was under the influence of Methamphetamine and thought it was around midnight.
Erwin was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
