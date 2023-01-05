Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman for aggravated domestic abuse battery last week after she allegedly battered her son.
Monroe woman suspected of battering son with belt
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Ouachita basketball community mourns passing of former coach Brown
- Sidney Smith recap: Ruston pulls away from Wossman, Carroll upsets Ouachita
- Ouachita hosts 27th annual Don Redden tourney
- Washington family seeks answers
- Wilson to perform at Rose Parade
- Mangham's Williams earns Offensive MVP honors
- Sterlington boys look to make splash in Don Redden
- Ouachita Citizen's 2022 All-Parish football team
- Five Lady Cougars earn All-MAIS selection
- OCS Graves earns Class 1A Offensive MVP
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
READ MORE
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman for aggravated domestic abuse battery last week after … Read moreMonroe woman suspected of battering son with belt
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Don Redden Memorial Classic started with favorites advancing in the bracket. Parish squa… Read moreDon Redden recap: Carroll, Ouachita, Sterlington advance
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The entire NFL was put on pause Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s terrifying in… Read moreWeek 18 waiver wire: Several unexpected names could have fantasy football value
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreCan Pelicans rise up without Zion Williamson vs. Rockets? Best Bets for Wednesday (Jan. 4)
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
The terrifying sight of Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field and needing immedi… Read moreHow sportsbooks handled refunds for Bills-Bengals bets after Damar Hamlin injury
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Chennault Aviation & Military Museum in Monroe could open a new aviation park this sprin… Read moreMonroe aviation park could open in two months
The first annual Willie Belton American Hero Hunt, a guided hunt for Purple Heart hunters, i… Read moreAll veterans invited to American Hero Hunt in Columbia
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe officials say they plan to seek some $20 million in federal grant funding this y… Read moreWest Monroe seeks $20M for bike paths, drainage
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Dollar General clerk Tuesday for the manslaughter of a suspect who … Read moreStore clerk charged for shooting robber
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The West Monroe City Marshal used restricted funds to pay for routine office expenditures, w… Read moreAudit finds City Marshal misspent funds
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The NFL regular season will come to an end this week, and there are several Week 18 matchups… Read moreNFL Week 18 betting lines, schedule: Jaguars favored to win the AFC South
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The city of Monroe is expected to receive two electric vehicle charging stations soon, in ad… Read moreMonroe to receive EV charging stations
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Sterlington Town Councilman Matt Talbert was sworn in Tuesday as the town’s new mayor, joini… Read moreSterlington council members, new mayor sworn in
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a hit-and-run crash last week that killed 39-yea… Read moreMonroe man killed in hit-and-run
Last week the city of Monroe reported responding to over 900 calls from citizens for help tu… Read moreCity responds to water issues
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Customers of Greater Ouachita Water Company under the South Monroe Water System (SMWS) recen… Read moreWater company reports contamination violation
In 2021, there were 315 fatal crashes in Louisiana that involved at least one driver who had… Read moreSafety Commission reports spike in fatalities
The Louisiana Partnership for the Arts (LPA) is seeking artists to submit design proposals f… Read moreState announces license plate contest
A mid-morning Christmas Celebration brunch was a most eagerly anticipated gathering for memb… Read moreMonroe Garden Club welcomes the holidays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.