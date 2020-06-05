Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated second-degree battery on Saturday after authorities learned of a stabbing on Peach Street.
The victim had a cut on her right shoulder and a small puncture wound on her right arm. The victim claimed she was arguing with Demetria Cooks, 31, of 2000 Peach St., Monroe, when Cooks armed herself with a knife and stabbed her several times.
Police questioned Cooks at a local hospital. During questioning, Cooks admitted she stabbed the victim in an attempt to inflict pain, according to the May 30 arrest report.
“Cooks stated she told (the victim), 'If you run up on me, I'm going to stab you,'” stated the arrest report. “Cooks advised the voices in her heard told her to stab (the victim). Cooks also accidentally stabbed her sister on her left arm.”
Cooks said she threw away the knife on her way to the hospital.
Cooks was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of negligent injuring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.