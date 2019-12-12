Monroe police arrested an Eros man on several charges including bank fraud last week after authorities learned of the suspect trying to cash a stolen check at a local bank.
Daniel Adams, 54, of 1861 Corral Road, Eros, was trying to cash a check that did not belong to him at a bank on Hudson Lane. The check was reportedly stolen from a house in Calhoun.
Bank employees claimed Adams was using an identification card that did not look like him at all.
Adams was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center where deputies found a bag containing methamphetamine on Adams' person.
Adams was charged with bank fraud, illegal possession of stolen property in the amount of $1,000 to $5,000, introduction of contraband to a penal facility, and possession of meth.
