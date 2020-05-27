Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine last week after authorities observed the suspect's vehicle on the road with an expired license tag.
The driver was identified as Anthony Bryan Lebeau, 43, of 809 Roselawn Ave., Monroe.
“The residence where Lebeau was stopped was reported to MPD earlier on 05/21/2020 by a concerned citizen who said they were tired of the high volume of narcotics activity which was coming from this residence on a daily basis,” stated the May 21 arrest report.
Lebeau claimed there were no drugs inside his home or vehicle.
Lebeau allowed a search of the house in which authorities found lines of a white crystal substance, a digital scale, a black tar-like substance and a cellophane wrapper containing more of the black tar-like substance. When questioned, Lebeau admitted the two substances were heroin and meth.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
