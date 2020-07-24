Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on three counts of disturbing the peace by simple assault last week after authorities were notified of an incident at Taco Bell on U.S. Hwy 165.
David E. Rue, 31, identified as homeless, became upset with three occupants of a truck driving out of the Taco Bell lot, according to the July 15 arrest report.
“He told the 3 occupants that he would kill them,” stated the arrest report. “He came around without permission and opened the (driver's) door to the truck three times. Each time the driver had to fight to keep the door closed.”
The incident was captured on a cell phone by one of the occupants.
When Rue came into contact with police, he threw down his bicycle and balled up his fists and approached the officer, according to the report.
“As I tried to cuff him, Rue turned and tightened up his arms in an apparent attempt to keep me from cuffing him,” stated the arrest report. “He then tensed and flexed his legs causing me to have to push him up on to the hood to be handcuffed.”
On Rue's person police found a small package of marijuana.
“While being transported to (a local hospital) for medical clearance, Rue advised me that he was going to put me in the mortuary,” stated the arrest report. “Then he said, 'That's right dead or kill and I don't care if you're videoing it.'”
Rue was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on simple burglary from a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, resisting a police officer with force, and threatening a public official.
