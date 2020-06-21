Monroe police arrested a homeless man on several charges last week including four counts of battery of a police officer after authorities learned of an incident at the Whataburger restaurant on Louisville Avenue.
Police were informed that Shane Joseph Touchet, 44, of Monroe, had knocked over an ash container outside the restaurant before approaching the restaurant's employees with his fists up as if he sought a fight.
Police tried to make contact with Touchet, but he fled from them. Officers found a crack pipe on Touchet's person.
“While officers were securing Touchet in a unit, Touchet kicked an officer in the chin,” stated the June 10 arrest report. “Touchet was transported to (Monroe Police Department) booking where he attempted to kick me. Touchet then spit in two different officers' faces, including myself while having on two spit masks.”
Touchet was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of four counts of battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace, simple assault, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and assault on an officer.
