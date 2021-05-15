Monroe police arrested a homeless man on suspicion of home invasion and damage to property last week after authorities received a complaint of a break-in on South 9th Street.
The complainant told police he was sleeping in his home when he heard a crashing noise at the front of his home. The complainant said he saw the suspect, Jackie Leonard Brown, 55, of Monroe, armed with a crowbar, striking his home's windows over and over again.
The complainant called the authorities as he watched Brown take the crowbar to the door.
The complainant said it appeared Brown was trying to gain access to the home and would have done so if he had not been at his home at the time of the break-in.
The complainant reported $1,100 in damage to his home because of the damage to seven windows and door.
Brown was apprehended at the house and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.