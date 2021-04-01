Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges including theft (shoplifting) last week after authorities received a trespassing complaint from The Hop-In store on South 2nd Street.
Store video surveillance footage showed Dominick De'Andre Varner, 37, homeless, entering the store where he was previously banned for trespassing.
“Whenever Varner entered, he began yelling at (the store clerk),” stated the March 28 arrest report. “Varner disrupted the usual business flow seriously enough to which customers stopped to watch him. Varner then made his way to the counter to grab a box of Blunt Effects Incense.”
Varner tried to leave but a store clerk tried to stop him.
“During this attempt, Varner struck (the clerk) in the left side of his face before fleeing the area,” stated the arrest report.
During questioning, Varner told an officer, “I will remember your face. On my life. When I get out, I'll find you and murder you and your entire family.”
Varner was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on charges of criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, simple battery and threatening a public official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.