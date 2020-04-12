Monroe police arrested a homeless man in Monroe for retail theft last week after a local business reported the suspect for shoplifting.
Andricko Lomon Lewis, 36, of Monroe, ran from officers though he was told to stop.
“While searching Lewis, we located seven bottles of Tide detergent valued at $6.16 and one bottle of Glade room spray valued at $6.16, inside Lewis' brown jacket,” stated the March 31 arrest report.
Lewis told police he stole the items so he could re-sell them.
Police also found a used syringe containing substance from an illegal drug.
Police reviewed video surveillance footage and observed Lewis remove several items from the shelf before placing them in his jacket and leaving the store without paying.
Lewis was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
