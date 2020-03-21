Monroe police arrested a homeless man in Monroe last week after authorities learned of a drunk man throwing beer cans around a local business.
Police found the suspect, John Eric Hyden, 56, homeless, held down by an employee at the business as well as several Coors Light beer cans on the floor throughout the store.
Hyden smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the March 9 arrest report. Hyden's pants also were soiled, police said.
When handcuffed, Hyden began screaming and tried to fall to the ground, according to police.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
