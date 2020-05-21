Monroe police arrested a homeless man on suspicion of criminal trespass and vagrancy last week after authorities were notified the suspect was banned from the Wal-Mart Super Center on Louisville Avenue.
Kenneth R. Wilson Sr., 55, of Monroe, was previously banned from the property on several occasions, police said.
“Wilson habitually goes to the location and throughout the day and night and loiters on the property without conducting any lawful business at the property,” stated the May 14 arrest report. “Wilson has been arrested numerous times for being on the property begging customers for money stating he had just got released from Angola and needed money.”
Wilson claimed he was walking through Wal-Mart's parking lot while en route to Pizza Hut on Lamy Lane.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
