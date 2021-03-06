Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of armed robbery and other charges last week after authorities received a robbery complaint.
The victim claimed Raul Eduardo Hernandez, 22, of 606 Arkansas Ave., Monroe stole a gold necklace and ring. Hernandez also was accused of damaging the victim’s bedroom wall.
According to the Feb. 25 arrest report, Hernandez grabbed a kitchen knife and told the victim, “Come get it,” when asked to return the jewelry.
An officer approached Hernandez and asked him to remove his headphones, but the suspect refused, police reported. Police struck Hernandez with an electronic stunning device.
Hernandez was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. At the hospital, an officer found cocaine in Hernandez’s pocket.
Hernandez was released from the hospital and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged by the above charge as well as simple criminal damage to property, resisting a police officer with force, possession of counterfeit drugs with intent to distribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.