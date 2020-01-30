Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of two counts of child desertion earlier this month after authorities received a complaint about an eight-year-old and two-year-old left alone without an adult.
A complainant told police she waited at the house for about five minutes before Joshua Jones, 29, of 3310 Lee Ave., Monroe, arrived.
During questioning, Jones told police that he left the children at the house to go pick up another child from school.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
