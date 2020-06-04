Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for felony theft and resisting am officer on Sunday after authorities were notified of a theft at Dillard's Department Store in Monroe.
The store's loss prevention employee told police that Edward Leon Williams, 57, of 1309 Florida St., Monroe, had taken several Polo shirts and left the store without paying for them.
When questioned by police, Williams refused to let police search his bag for any stolen items. The officer instructed Williams to place his hands behind his back but Williams fled inside the store. Police deployed a taser to subdue Williams.
Williams had concealed 13 Polo shirts valued at some $1,510 inside a Dillard's bag. He did not have a receipt.
During questioning, Williams admitted he did not pay for the shirts.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
