Monroe police arrested a Georgia man last week for threatening the manager of a local bar with a switchblade.
David L. Holcomb, 46, of Rome, Georgia, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for aggravated assault and illegal carrying weapons.
According to the Feb. 4 arrest report, Holcomb entered the Junkyard Bar in Monroe with a switchblade knife concealed in his pocket.
Holcomb became drunk and ignored the manager's requests to leave the premises so he withdrew a switchblade knife and pointed it at the manager, according to the arrest report. At the time, Holcomb stood within three feet of the manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.