Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of simple assault (domestic violence) last week after authorities learned of threats made through Facebook Messenger.
A witness informed police that Charlie Ray Smith, 23, of 704 Nichols Ave., Monroe, had left several voice recordings stating that he “was going to shoot and 'smoke' his ex-girlfriend,” according to the Sept. 19 arrest report.
“Smith said that he was going to drive by the residence they used to live (in) together and shoot the place up,” stated the arrest report. “Smith also contacted his ex-girlfriend via phone call and stated to her that he was going to shoot her.”
When questioned, Smith claimed he was simply “talking out his head.”
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.