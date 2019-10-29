Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for possession of heroin on Monday after authorities were called to the suspect's home to assist emergency services because the suspect had overdosed.
The suspect, Howard Joseph Bryan, 30, of 507 Auburn Ave., Monroe, told Acadian Ambulance staff that he had just used heroin. They found a loaded syringe, containing suspected heroin, inside his shorts pocket.
Bryan was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
One bag of suspected heroin also was found in Bryan's pocket.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on possession of heroin.
