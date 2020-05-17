Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery (strangulation) last week after authorities received complaints of a disturbance at a home on Barlow Street.
Two people at the house told police that Anthony Lavell Archie, 38, of 3902 Barlow St., Monroe, was inside, naked and causing trouble. Archie's girlfriend claimed he had been smoking drugs and choked her.
The second witness said Archie jumped on the victim before threatening to hurt him (the second witness) if he did not leave.
Police made contact with Archie. Archie denied being under the influence of drugs and claimed he was naked because he had just emerged from the shower. Archie denied harming or threatening anyone.
En route to the Ouachita Correctional Center, Archie banged his head on the glass divider in the officer's patrol unit. Archie told officers, “Get ready for war,” and spat, according to the May 5 arrest report.
“Archie stated that he was not getting out of the unit without a fight and stated that he was going to kil me and every guard that tried to get him out,” stated the arrest report.
Archie was booked on the above charge as well as one count of simple assault and one count of simple assault on an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.