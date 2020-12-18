Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault last week after authorities received a complaint about an attack with an open folding knife.
The victim told police that Ezell George Booker, 36, of 3802 Dick Taylor St., approached him with the knife.
The victim said he feared Booker would stab him in the abdomen with a knife.
“The victim stated Booker began to 'jab' the knife towards his abdomen while the victim was attempting to retreat backwards,” stated the Dec. 9 arrest report.
During questioning, Booker said he possessed a folding knife but lost it while running away from the victim.
Several witnesses confirmed Booker was the aggressor and confronted the victim with a knife.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
