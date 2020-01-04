Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of several charges including simple battery last Saturday after authorities learned the suspect struck a victim in the face, several times, with a closed fist.
Robert A. Wiley, 30, of 1600 1st St., Monroe, was taken into custody for the battery. When taken to the police department, Wiley struck a booking officer in the head with a closed fist and then struck another officer in the arm with a closed fist.
During the struggle, five live .380 rounds fell out of Wiley's pocket.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on simple battery, battery of a correctional facility employee, battery of a police officer, and resisting a police officer through violence, and introducing contraband into a penal facility.
