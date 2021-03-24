Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for domestic abuse battery and second-degree rape last week after the suspect's girlfriend claimed she was the victim of abuse.
The female victim told police that Ramel Myles, 36, of 3905 Webster St., Monroe, broke two of her cell phones in recent weeks and battered her on several occasions.
The unidentified victim had several bruises on her legs, arms and torso as well as a broken nose.
She told police Myles struck her with a closed fist several times, causing the broken nose. She claimed Myles forced her to have sexual intercourse as well.
“(The victim) said that due to the repeated abuse, she was in fear of resisting any further due to the threat of imminent violence,” stated the March 19 arrest report.
During questioning, Myles admitted to battering the victim and breaking her phones. He denied the rape accusation.
Myles was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on two counts of simple criminal damage to property.
