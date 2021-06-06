Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of vehicular negligent injuring last week after authorities received notice of a crash on Parkview Drive.
The officer found a black Ford Edge had left the roadway and struck two trees, a fence, a house and injured an 11-year-old male inside the house. The child was transported to a hospital in Shreveport for medical treatment in light of his head injuries.
The officer made contact with Charles Lemont Reed, 46, of 1001 South 5th St., Monroe, who was the driver.
The officer observed Reed to have slurred speech and swayed as he stood.
During questioning, Reed admitted he smoked PCP and consumed Ecstasy pills before he began driving. Reed also was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
He was later booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
