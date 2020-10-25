Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect was selling the drug on Adams Street.
Police approached Keldrick “Big Baby” Eugene Gorham, 19, of 34 Honeysuckle Drive, Monroe, on Adams Street, but Gorham walked up to a garbage can and dropped an item inside.
Police apprehended him and found several plastic bags in Gorham's jacket pocket. They seized some 30 bags of crack cocaine.
Inside the garbage can police found a loaded 9mm handgun.
Gorham was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of possession of controlled dangerous substance 1 and illegal carrying a weapon in the presence of drugs.
