Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace and resisting a police officer through violence last week after authorities observed the suspect screaming and making loud noises.
Officers made contact with Carlos L. Harris, 52, of 803 Maplewood Drive, Monroe. Harris told police he had taken drugs. Police found a glass pipe on his person.
Harris became hostile during the search and resisted officers' commands. After a brief struggle, Harris was restrained and later booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
