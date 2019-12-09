Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on two counts of attempted second-degree murder last week after authorities responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Gordon Avenue.
Two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their gunshot wounds after the Dec. 4 shooting.
Malik A. Capers, 19, of 2810 Gordon Ave., Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the charges.
One of the victims told police that five men shot at him. The other victim claimed Capers was one of the five people shooting, and he could identify Capers because he had fought with Capers in the past.
One witness told police that Capers was one of the suspects who shot the two victims.
A cooperating witness reported seeing a fight between six people. One of the victims tried to stop the argument but someone produced a gun and began firing, according to the witness. The witness also claimed Capers produced a gun to shoot at one of the victims.
