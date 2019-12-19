Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for firing a gun within city limits last week after authorities received a report of gunshots in the city's Garden District, a few blocks from Neville High School.
The firearm complaint was received around 10 p.m. on Dec. 12.
A witness told police they saw Terry Denmon Graves, 25, of 703 Downey Lane, Monroe, fire three shots into the ground outside his house and run inside.
Officers found three 9mm shell casings in the driveway of Graves' residence.
Graves told officers he did not fire the gun and that he was the only person in the house.
After he was placed in handcuffs, Graves admitted he fired the gun. Graves said he fired the gun because he was having a “bad day,” according to the Dec. 12 arrest report.
Graves is currently on felony probation.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for discharges of firearms when prohibited and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.