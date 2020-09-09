Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace and obscenity last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect grabbed someone from behind at a local business.
The complainant said the suspect – later identified as Tremaine D. Gordon, 37, of 2504 Coolidge St., Monroe – began knocking products off the store's shelves.
Gordon walked to another business where the business owner claimed Gordon harassed his customers.
“The suspect was very aggressive and talking gibberish, he appeared to be intoxicated and under the influence of (a controlled dangerous substance),” stated the Sept. 3 arrest report.
Gordon was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
