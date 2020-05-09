Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges including home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery last week after authorities learned of a disturbance on Cooper Street.
Several people informed police that the suspect, Hadarie Baraka Burrell, 43, of 2511 Wood St., Monroe, approached them, screaming and demanding they return his laptop to him.
“All subjects advised after getting the laptop from inside the home and giving the laptop to Burrell, Burrell gave them back the laptop and started screaming, 'This is not my laptop. Y'all think I'm stupid,'” stated the April 28 arrest report.
One witness claimed Burrell entered the home by kicking a door off its hinges and struck a victim. Later, Burrell went outside, grabbed a pipe, struck the kitchen window with the pipe.
Burrell also damaged a Ford Fusion and Chevrolet Suburban, witnesses said.
Witnesses said Burrell walked up to three individuals, striking two of them with a pipe several times.
“After striking the two individuals, they ran away from him so he would not strike them again,” stated the April 28 arrest report.
During questioning, Burrell admitted the accusations were correct.
“Yeah, I did it,” Burrell told police. “I tore up his house and cars because he swapped my laptop out with a broken one. I only hit them three because they were playing with me.”
Burrell was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on simple battery, three counts of simple criminal damage to property, and aggravated assault.
