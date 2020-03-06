Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles last week after authorities received a complaint about the suspect exposing his genitalia to people.
Four children told police that Darin Wayne Ward, 54, of 413 South 23rd St., Monroe, approached them at Magnolia Park and asked them an inappropriate question.
Ward also exposed his genitalia to the children, according to the Feb. 29 arrest report.
“One of the victims advised Ward told her he did not care how old they were, that he liked kids,” stated the arrest report. “She also advised he told her he has raped a 13-year-old before.”
Police believed Ward to be drunk based on his behavior. Ward's pants were unzipped and his belt undone, too, police said.
During questioning, Ward said he spoke to the four children but claimed he did not say anything bad to them. He said he did not know the four children.
