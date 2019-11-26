Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping last week after authorities learned of a complaint the suspect had kidnapped a woman in his car and sexually assaulted her.
The victim said Chad Makita Morehead, 44, of 3808 Barlow St., Monroe, saw her walking on DeSiard Street near a local grocery store and asked her to get inside his vehicle.
“Victim states she refused verbally numerous times, because she didn't know him and Morehead continued to follow her,” stated the Nov. 19 arrest report. “Victim then stated Morehead suddenly stopped and physically forced her into his vehicle without her consent. Victim went on to state as they drove, she asked repeatedly, 'Let me out of this car,' and Morehead refused.”
When the vehicle came to a stop, Morehead forced her to engage in oral and sexual intercourse, the victim said. She was able to run away and call police. She identified Morehead as the person who sexually assaulted her.
The victim said she did not know Morehead.
Morehead denied having any form of physical contact with the victim. Morehead told police he had used drugs and had several sexual encounters with the victim in the past.
Though Morehead claimed the victim never came to his house, police found the victim's shoes at his house.
Morehead was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
