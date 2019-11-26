West Monroe, LA (71291)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.