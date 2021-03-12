Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several drug-related charges last week after obtaining an arrest warrant during a separate investigation.
Officers found Ray Handy, 42, of 42 Roy Drive, Monroe at his residence where he was placed under immediate arrest.
After taking Handy into custody, officers obtained a search warrant for his home. Hydrocodone pills, Roxycodone pills, marijuana, a stolen loaded Norinco AK-47, a loaded Taurus G2 9mm, Promethazine, Oxycodone pills, Ecstasy pills, Suboxone strips, a digital scale and several boxes of sandwich bags were found during the search, according to the March 6 arrest report.
Handy’s two small children were in the residence at the time of the search.
Handy was a convicted felon who has been charged several times for similar criminal activities, according to the arrest report.
During questioning, Handy admitted all the items seized during the search belonged to him.
Handy was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute, possession of stole firearms and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of minors.
