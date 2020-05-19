Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges including illegal carrying of weapons in presence of drugs last week after authorities executed a warrant at the suspect's home.
Officers tried to take Joseph Devon Jenkins, 25, of 1613 7th St., Monroe, into custody but Jenkins appeared to tense up and resisted officers, according to the May 15 arrest report.
Jenkins told officers there were several firearms inside his home. After a search of the home, police found a Glock .40 caliber handgun, an AK-47 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, a Winchester .22 rifle, a Ruger LCP .380 handgung, and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun.
Police also found 78 ecstasy pills, several bags of marijuana, marijuana cigarettes, three bulletproof vests, digital scales, and more than a hundred rounds of ammunition.
“Multiple cooperating witnesses advised that several of the firearms located were used in the filming of a posted social media music video,” stated the arrest report. “On this video, several convicted felons are observed in possession of Jenkins' weapons.”
One of the weapons was confirmed to be stolen.
Jenkins was previously convicted of domestic abuse battery.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on violation of a protective order, seven counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, two counts of distribution of ecstasy and marijuana, three counts of unlawful use or possession of body armor, illegal carrying of weapons in presence of drugs, and illegal possession of stolen firearms.
