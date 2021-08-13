Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last Saturday after authorities received a complaint about drug activity on DeSiard Street.
Officers made contact with Dekeith M. Burks, 26, of 3201 Louisville Ave., Monroe, who was the driver of a vehicle in an empty parking lot. The smell of marijuana emitted from Burks’ vehicle, according to police.
During questioning, Burks said he had marijuana but did not disclose how much he had.
After a search, police found a bag containing 15 grams of marijuana as well as a digital scale and a Ruger 9mm handgun.
Burks told police he had sold marijuana but could not say why.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs.
