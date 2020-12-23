Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of criminal mischief and simple criminal damage to property last week after authorities received a complaint about the suspect scratching someone's vehicle with a key.
The complainant told police that his neighbor, John D. Lyons, 63, of 1014 Park Ave., Monroe, was keying his vehicle and breaking items in his yard.
After arriving, police saw Lyons carrying a decorative item taken from the complainant's fence. The complainant also pointed police to several broken items in the carport and on the patio, all of which he claimed Lyons broke. The complainant also claimed Lyons knocked over a city garbage can and tore down a wall lattice.
During questioning, Lyons said he became angry because “the devil got in me.” Police indicated Lyons was previously instructed not to visit his neighbor's property.
“The victim's vehicle was observed to have the words 'F*** you' scratched into the doors, a swastika scratched into the tailgate, and other random scratches around the vehicle,” stated the Dec. 16 arrest report.
Lyons was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of criminal trespass.
