Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute earlier this month after a lengthy investigation involving regular surveillance of activity at the suspect's home.
Officers working on the department's HEAT unit received information through CrimeStoppers that Kenterrius Kewon Lewis, 29, of 4300 Pippin St., Monroe, was selling several sorts of drugs from a house on Odie Street.
For 48 hours, officers conducted surveillance and saw several vehicles coming and going to the house after spending little time inside. Witnesses and the officers' observations found the activity only occurred when Lewis was present.
During a search of the home, officers found some 245 grams of powder cocaine, some 115 grams of marijuana, several large bags of marijuana, a bag containing Ecstasy pills, bag containing Gabapentin pill, small crack cocaine rocks and several digital scales.
Lewis surrendered himself to authorities.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of marijuana and Ecstasy with intent and possession of legend drugs with intent.
