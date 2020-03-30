Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery earlier this month after a woman flagged down a police unit to say her boyfriend had battered her.
She told police that her live-in boyfriend, Eddie M. Looney, 29, of 313 Atkinson St., Monroe, had just battered her and shot her in the leg with a pellet gun.
The victim told police that she and Looney had argued with each before Looney hit her several times in the head with a closed fist.
“He then got his pellet rifle and shot her in the right thigh,” stated the March 19 arrest report.
During questioning, Looney admitted he battered his girlfriend and shot her with the pellet rifle.
Looney was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
