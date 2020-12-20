Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of shoplifting on Sunday after authorities received a theft complaint from Lowe's on Frontage Road.
An anonymous caller informed authorities they saw a man wearing a green coat who took a Lowe's shopping cart, a generator and other items and left the store without paying.
The suspect was identified as Brian Lamar Travis, 38, of 1101 6th St., Monroe.
During questioning, Travis admitted he stole a generator valued at $549 and a blower valued at $249 and did not pay for them because he was “homeless and hungry,” according to the arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
