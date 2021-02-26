Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for stealing food items from Dollar General and Mac’s Fresh Market earlier this week after authorities received a shoplifting complaint.
Marvin L. Wilson, 47, of 1408 4th St., Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for theft shoplifting, violation of protective order and criminal trespass.
The manager at the Dollar General store on Winnsboro Road told police that Wilson was inside a vehicle at the store.
Police found Wilson to have possession of items from inside the store, after the manager confirmed ownership of the items.
On Wilson's person, police also found two packages of baby back ribs with stickers showing they were from Mac's Fresh Food Market. The store confirmed the food items belonged to the store. Wilson did not have a receipt.
Police learned Wilson had been previously banned from Mac's.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
