Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of organized retail theft last week after authorities received a shoplifting complaint from a store on Winnsboro Road.
The store manager told officers that Decktrick Leonard Brantley, 53, of 1812 Hickory St., Monroe, grabbed a shopping bag and stuffed it with belts of different sizes and styles. The manager claimed Brantley ripped off the barcodes from the belts before he placed them in his bag.
Someone stopped Brantley from leaving the store.
During questioning, Brantley told police he grabbed the belts so he could sell them on the streets for extra money.
Brantley was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
